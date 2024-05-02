Sociowash bags the creative mandate for inDrive

Commenting on the association, Avik Karmakar, senior GTM manager, inDrive South Asia said, “According to a study conducted by the sensor power data, inDrive is the second-largest ridesharing app in the world by downloads, which demonstrates that the market is receptive to newer and more convenient options. That’s where we come in. Within the dynamic landscape of the Indian market, our dedication to transparency and reliability remains unwavering. Through the utilization of Sociowash’s expertise and insights, we are positioned to navigate the competitive space with agility and resilience. We are confident that our combined efforts will yield results that bolster our brand’s presence and resonance in the Indian market.”