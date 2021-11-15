Sociowash bags the digital mandate for Hero Lectro

The mandate was won by the Delhi Office of Sociowash.
Sociowash won the digital mandate in a multi-agency pitch for Hero Lectro, which falls under Hero Moto Corp. The mandate was won by the Delhi Office of Sociowash and consists of coming up with breakthrough digital marketing strategies and amplification of the social media presence.
Hero Lectro is the market leader for the E-Cycle industry in India and has been actively promoting a new lifestyle through its products. The new range of E-Cycles have been life-changing for many and are selling like hotcakes especially during the fuel price hikes.
Sociowash will primarily focus on crafting digital campaigns for the brand to amplify its reach & awareness and create an active online community. The acclaimed agency will be looking at using all the relevant social media platforms and turning this new-age product into a must-have lifestyle product.
Rachit Gupta, CMO for Hero Lectro enthusiastically mentioned "This new partnership gives us a great deal of confidence in building a future we've always envisioned as a brand. From early on Hero Lectro has focussed on tech and digital platforms, be it in our E-Cycles themselves or in our marketing strategy. As the category expands at a fast pace year on year, our investment and dependency on digital marketing takes more importance than traditional media.”
Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder, Sociowash said "Not only are we proud to have won the mandate, but also elated to be the ones to present products that are energy-efficient, life-changing, and incontestably defining the future of mobility.
With our dictum of adding values, we are excited to be pedaling towards expanding Hero Lectro’s footprint & solidifying its position at full throttle. Looking forward to building a new and fulfilling path together with the brand, strategically as well as in terms of reaching out to the audience on a deeper level with our instruments of creativity and planning”.