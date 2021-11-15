Sociowash bags the digital mandate for Hero Lectro

Hero Lectro is the market leader for the E-Cycle industry in India and has been actively promoting a new lifestyle through its products. The new range of E-Cycles have been life-changing for many and are selling like hotcakes especially during the fuel price hikes.

Sociowash will primarily focus on crafting digital campaigns for the brand to amplify its reach & awareness and create an active online community. The acclaimed agency will be looking at using all the relevant social media platforms and turning this new-age product into a must-have lifestyle product.