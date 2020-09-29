Sociowash bags the digital mandate for Vectus Industries

Sociowash’s Delhi office will now engage in strategy and execution of digital media & creative for the Polymer based brand.
Sociowash has bagged the overall digital mandate for Vectus Industries. Sociowash’s Delhi office will now engage in strategy and execution of digital media & creative for the Polymer based brand.
Speaking of the collaboration, Ashish Baheti and Atul Ladha, managing directors, Vectus Industries , in a jointly issued statement said “Vectus plans to drive innovation through its top notch plumbing and water storage solutions and understanding the current digital landscape, we realise the need to take our advertising and marketing efforts a notch above to make our communication reflect our values and product quality standards. We are delighted to engage with a digital agency like Sociowash as our partner in this journey and we believe they will help us achieve this goal.”
Adding to this conversation, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, said “We’re really pumped up and we feel we can instil great cosmetic changes to their current tonality and further create the brand's overall presence through interactive and creative campaigns.”
Sociowash will work on mandates that involve asset creation and amplification leading to a digital presence that creates a strong recall value for the audience and will also curate digital strategies that will give the brand an edge over its competitors.