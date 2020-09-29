Sociowash bags the digital mandate for Vectus Industries

Speaking of the collaboration, Ashish Baheti and Atul Ladha, managing directors, Vectus Industries , in a jointly issued statement said “Vectus plans to drive innovation through its top notch plumbing and water storage solutions and understanding the current digital landscape, we realise the need to take our advertising and marketing efforts a notch above to make our communication reflect our values and product quality standards. We are delighted to engage with a digital agency like Sociowash as our partner in this journey and we believe they will help us achieve this goal.”