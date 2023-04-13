Sociowash renews CenturyPly's digital mandate

Mitash Chatterjee, head of corporate marketing, CenturyPly said, “Our trust has been built along with our relations with Sociowash through the work they have done. The scope of work has increased year on year and through their work approach, they have maintained our goodwill, delivering great results. Influencer campaigns, high-traffic-oriented websites, and great media strategies for digital platforms, these are all the sectors we believe have been provided with effective outcomes. Sociowash has managed to establish good relationships and reliability in the past few years, and we are looking forward to a more progressive partnership in the years to come''.