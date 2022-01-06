Sociowash restarts its Social Media Mandate for Cinépolis

Commenting on this, Raghav Bagai, Co-founder, Sociowash, said, "Entertainment brands are super exciting to create for and we couldn’t be more excited. Sociowash has always strived to create stories; from the first draft to the final cut, we believe in making every brand a record-breaking superhit across box offices. As Cinépolis reopens its megaplex screens, Sociowash will see you at your mobile screens. Grab your popcorn tubs and watch the magic unveil. Picture toh abhi shuru hui hai, dost!”