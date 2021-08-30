Sociowash retains the Youth Marketing mandate for OnePlus

Commenting on the program, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash said, “OnePlus’s Campus Ambassador Program is an excellent opportunity for young talent to hone their skills. With a huge number of OnePlus technology enthusiasts in universities, we are proud to partner with the brand and enhance its share of voice among the student community. We look forward to creating strategies that benefit the brand and create space for the community members to thrive in order to generate results for the brand.”