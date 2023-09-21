Sociowash secures digital marketing mandate for Burger Singh

Speaking on the win, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of Sociowash said,” We are excited to join forces with Burger Singh. We believe our understanding of the digital ecosystem will amplify the brand’s presence in this space and we will add value to what it truly stands for. Burger Singh's eagerness to explore the dimensions of the social media landscape presents us with a substantial opening to forge an enduring and anomalous brand persona and identity. The brand's clear intent to achieve substantial growth in the market is a motivating challenge for us.”