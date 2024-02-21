Sociowash secures Tide Arabia’s digital mandate to revamp the brand's presence

When asked about the win, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “Tide is the most prominent name when it comes to laundry detergents, globally. We are elated to have been chosen to manage the digital landscape for Tide Arabia. We are confident that our team's extensive experience and expertise in FMCG brands will help redefine and elevate the brand's digital positioning in the region. Together, we can create an impact that goes beyond what has been achieved before, reaching new locations, setting new benchmarks, and adding genuine value for the brand.”