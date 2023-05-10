Sociowash to lead Anko's digital transformation journey with a new mandate

Sociowash will be responsible for delivering services like social media management, performance marketing, and influencer marketing.
Sociowash, a leading integrated advertising agency, has secured the digital mandate for Anko India, a highly popular and trusted household brand from Australia that has recently launched in India. Anko India is committed to bringing its exclusive home and living products to customers nationwide, catering to their diverse needs and preferences. Currently, an initial selection of Anko products is live on Amazon.in under categories such as home, kitchen, furniture, decor, and more. The agency, headquartered in Delhi, bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for diverse marketing duties being executed from the Delhi office.
According to the mandate, the agency will handle the creative strategies, Influencer marketing, Media planning and execution, social media promotions, work on big-ticket campaign ideation, ORM etc. The agency will also work towards uplifting the brand’s position across social media platforms, along with managing analytics & reporting.
On winning the mandate, Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash, said, “We are very excited to work with Anko India. We look forward to providing them with complete solutions and creating on-the-fly content, designs, and creatives that resonate with their target audience. With our team's expertise, we will guide & create expected awareness about Anko India, which will help the brand. Being a well-known brand in Australia & standing for its on-trend designs, great quality, and affordable pricing will delight Indian consumers. ”
Anko has a long-term vision to win over Indian customers. The brand has a strong reputation for delivering great value and on-trend products that customers adore. Over 800 million Anko products were sold in 2022 in over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand and in other global markets. The brand is well supported by an established supplier base that is spread across Asia and enables it to source at volume.