Sociowash to lead Anko's digital transformation journey with a new mandate

Sociowash, a leading integrated advertising agency, has secured the digital mandate for Anko India, a highly popular and trusted household brand from Australia that has recently launched in India. Anko India is committed to bringing its exclusive home and living products to customers nationwide, catering to their diverse needs and preferences. Currently, an initial selection of Anko products is live on Amazon.in under categories such as home, kitchen, furniture, decor, and more. The agency, headquartered in Delhi, bagged the account in a multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for diverse marketing duties being executed from the Delhi office.