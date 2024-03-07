Sociowash wins creative and media mandate of Moove

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency will boost driver onboarding for Moove, cultivating a strong driving community through social media and paid marketing Initiatives.
Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency has bagged the creative and media mandate of Moove, a mobility fintech firm that enables customers to become vehicle owners. The integrated agency will build the brand’s presence in India using social media marketing and paid marketing efforts. The brand will be handled by the Sociowash Delhi team.
As part of the mandate, Sociowash will boost Moove’s launch in various cities and help onboarding new drivers. This association is aimed at assisting Moove to scale its business in India, build a community of loyal driving partners, and propel increased engagement.
Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “This collaboration with Moove is not just an opportunity to build the brand’s presence in India but also to contribute to the transformative journey of individuals becoming vehicle owners. Leveraging the power of social media, we at Sociowash will elevate Moove to make it a preferred choice for drivers seeking vehicle financing solutions.”
Binod Mishra, managing director- India & SA, Moove, said, “Our partnership with Sociowash is a strategic alliance that capitalises on the agency's strengths. Sociowash's in-depth understanding of the advertising industry will foster Moove's vision of democratising vehicle ownership. As the collaboration unfolds, the focus will be on building a robust Moove’s online presence, cultivating brand loyalty, and driving the narrative of empowerment and financial inclusion in India.”
Diksha Seth, regional marketing manager- India, Moove added, "At Moove, we're all about streamlining processes and maximising efficiency. Partnering with a digital agency wasn't just about adding firepower; it was about finding the perfect extension of our marketing team. We needed a group to hit the ground running, understand our brand values, and translate them into data-driven campaigns that resonated with our audience. We're already seeing the results, and I'm excited to see what the future holds with this dynamic team by our side."