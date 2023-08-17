Sociowash wins Quantum Customer Solutions’ digital duties

The account will be handled by the agency’s Delhi headquarters.
Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has been awarded the digital duties for Quantum Consumer Solutions, a global insight, strategy and innovation consultancy. The agency will be responsible for elevating Quantum’s online presence and enhancing brand awareness through creative campaigns. Under this partnership, Sociowash will be working with the brand to provide social, SEO, and performance marketing solutions.
Quantum partners with local businesses, international conglomerates and visionary startups like Google, Tata, Unilever, Amazon, Pepsi and more in the repertoire. It offers adept services like human insights, sustainability consulting, business and brand strategy to leading brands across the globe. Sociowash will help the brand in navigating the dynamic digital landscape to effectively connect with its audience and achieve its marketing objectives.
Commenting on the partnership Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder of Sociowash said, “Quantum stands as a highly esteemed global consultancy, catering to an impressive roster of top-tier clients. We are thrilled to join forces with such a reputed organisation. Their distinguished track record of delivering world-class solutions across a wide gamut of industries and sectors, with a keen emphasis on human understanding, makes partnering with them an exciting prospect.”
Quantum Group managing director, Rinita Singh shared her thoughts on the partnership stating “This partnership marks an exciting chapter in our company’s journey. We look forward to co-creating exciting and effective campaigns that will leave a lasting impact on our audience and reinforce Quantum’s position as a leader in the industry.”