Sociowash wins the Creative and Production mandate of Hyatt India Hotels

As part of this mandate, the agency will extend the “Perfectly Yours” campaign on the Hyatt India Wedding’s Instagram page to amplify its impact. Sociowash under its production banner, SW Studios will conduct photoshoots and video shoots to capture the essence of the brand and position it as a premium wedding destination among its target audience. The agency will create content for Hyatt properties nationwide which are wedding destinations. The account will be serviced from the agency headquarters in New Delhi.