Sociowash wins the Social Media mandate for JAIN Online

Sociowash, a creative digital agency, has won the social media mandate for JAIN Online, an extension of Jain University. After a competitive pitch, the brand would be managed by Sociowash’s Mumbai office. The mandate consists of strategizing for and amplifying their social media presence.
JAIN Online is an online learning platform that is a subsidiary of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) which provides a wide range of cross-functional and Open Elective Programs taught by globally experienced faculties. JAIN Online aims to help individuals obtain global insights in order to address real-world challenges and build a worldwide network to achieve long-term career goals.
Sunny Amlani, head of marketing, JAIN Online, commented on the partnership, saying, "We believe our partnership with Sociowash will help open up different avenues to interact with our target audience beyond the classroom. We are excited to crack innovative social trends with the creative team at Sociowash."
Talking about the win, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, Sociowash, said, "It is a privilege to collaborate with JAIN Online in their efforts to make education accessible to all and to provide the best online learning resources. It’s a firebrand combination and we are confident of setting new standards together in the EdTech space."
Sociowash is a full-service creative digital marketing agency with an aim to connect brands to the world, in the most innovatively fueled way. From providing a blueprint of digital strategy to pixel-perfect execution, it helps brands to move closer to their goals. Sociowash provides services like social media marketing, media planning, collateral design, website design and development, youth marketing, video production, influencer marketing, animation, and others.