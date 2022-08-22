Sociowash's secures the Campus and Creator Program mandate for Myntra StyleCast

Youthbeat, the youth marketing wing of the agency will oversee both programs and ensure that it is in sync with the brand's objective to create awareness and visibility among the Gen-Z community.
Sociowash has bagged the mandate for the Myntra StyleCast Campus Ambassador and Creator Program. Youthbeat, the youth marketing wing of the agency will oversee both programs and ensure that it is in sync with the brand's objective to create awareness and visibility among the Gen-Z community.
As per industry stats, approximately 61% of Gen-Z shoppers use social media platforms to pick up shopping trends and habits. Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, lifestyle, and beauty destinations, launched ‘StyleCast’, a shopping haven for Gen-Z shoppers that has edgy, bold, and unique styles, on the platform last year.
To tap into the thriving Gen-Z market and cater to their evolving fashion and beauty needs, the #MyntraStyleCastCampusCrew (Myntra's Campus Program) and #MyntraStyleCastCrew (Myntra's Creator Program) have been put into action. YouthBeat aims to use this network via Youth Marketing to showcase the fun, exciting, and relatable side of the brand.
Commenting on the program, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, of Sociowash, and YouthBeat said, "The Myntra StyleCast Program is an amazing opportunity for young creators to hone their skills. With Myntra's fashion-first mindset, we aim to create strategies that resonate both with the brand and the youth community. We are extremely proud to partner with Myntra and are looking forward to strengthening their presence in the Gen-Z community".
All activities for both the programs would be managed by YouthBeat, which includes the selection of the creators(ambassadors) from top universities based on skills ranging from creativity, and leadership qualities to a passion for marketing and understanding of the brand.
Besides honing their skills and learning new ones, the students will receive vouchers from Myntra, mentorship by fashion creators, and a chance to be featured on Myntra's Instagram and Studio platforms. The responsibility of the campus ambassadors and creators would be to create fashion content for the brand and utilize the same to increase the brand’s share of voice on social media.
YouthBeat is one of the fastest-growing creative agencies which has executed a broad spectrum of similar programs and digital campaigns for brands such as Urbanic, Tinder, Budweiser, and more. This mandate will consist of result-oriented planning, strategizing, and execution of Myntra StyleCast’s campus ambassador and creator program.