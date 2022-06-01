Socxo launches Socxly - a Social Marketing tool in India

This is the first time that a ‘short link’ tool generator has been built with distinctive and well-defined features that have always been a latent need for marketers but never addressed clearly within a single content marketing tool. Posting content using random ‘short links’ and pictures is a routine for most social marketers as part of their organic social marketing. But, simply posting short links and pictures without the context of user action on the post, click-based measurement and attributes is an opportunity lost in social marketing.