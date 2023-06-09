SoGood launches a new campaign #FeelsSoGood for health-conscious individuals

The campaign is conceptualized by Tonic Worldwide.
Life Health Foods, a renowned health beverage company, launches a new campaign #FeelsSoGood for their flagship brand, SO GOOD. The brand film, centred around plant-based beverages, aims to resonate with health-conscious individuals who lead busy lives and seek convenient yet healthy options.
With a presence in 75 cities across various retail channels, SO GOOD has become a popular choice for consumers looking for dairy alternatives that offer both great taste and health benefits. The campaign has been conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide and produced by Tonic films, the films division of Tonic.
Rohit Bhagat, business head of Life Health Foods said, “The company's strong commitment to promoting plant-based options that deliver exceptional taste, versatility, and health benefits, all at an affordable price. By partnering with Tonic Worldwide, Life Health Foods aims to capture the essence of a busy lifestyle and inspire healthier choices among consumers through this transformative campaign”.
Sudish Balan, co-founder, Tonic Worldwide said, “We wanted the brand film to capture the essence of a hectic lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of incorporating healthier alternatives into daily routines. It highlights how SO GOOD offers a refreshing and nourishing solution to individuals seeking plant-based beverage options that complement their fast-paced lives”.
The strategic approach is to increase occasions of usage by showing versatility and variety.