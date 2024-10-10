Soha Ali Khan joins The Baker's Dozen for "The Truth We Knead" campaign

The Baker’s Dozen (TBD), an artisan bakery brand, announced their partnership with Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan for their ongoing consumer awareness campaign, “The Truth We Knead.” This is TBD’s first-ever celebrity partnership. By aligning with Soha Ali Khan, TBD aims to inspire consumers to make informed choices and appreciate the genuine value behind their favourite bakery items.

Advertisment

Aditi Handa, co-founder and head chef at The Baker’s Dozen said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Soha Ali Khan for ‘The Truth We Knead,’ marking a new chapter for our brand. This campaign reflects our dedication to always making products with real ingredients and using no nasties - values that are at the heart of everything we do. We’ve always admired Soha for her commitment to quality and authenticity, which perfectly aligned with what we wanted to communicate to our customers. Soha’s partnership amplifies our message and helps us reach more people who value authenticity and excellence in their food.”

Talking about the association, Soha Ali Khan expressed, “I’m excited to join The Baker’s Dozen for their ‘The Truth We Knead’ campaign. As a consumer, I believe transparency and quality are essential in the products we choose. Partnering with an authentic brand like TBD perfectly aligns with my values and ideals. This campaign is a great initiative to educate people about the importance of knowing what’s in their food. I’m proud to be part of a movement that promotes honest and delicious bakery products.”

The first ad film in this partnership highlights Soha's preference for The Baker’s Dozen’s bread, focusing on the brand’s commitment to gut-friendly products with no harmful additives.