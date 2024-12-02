Solethreads appoints Shruti Hassan as Brand Ambassador

Solethreads, a homegrown brand of Sneakers, Flip Flops & Slides, announced a partnership with renowned actress and youth icon, Shruti Haasan, as its brand ambassador. ABC Studios led by renowned entrepreneur Sarvesh Shashi, is a full-service entertainment company for the South that represents talent, manages brands and produces content.

Solethreads’ decision to partner with Shruti Haasan as its brand ambassador was due to her strong connection with the youth culture which aligns perfectly with the brand’s ethos.

ABC Studios strategic planning ensured that the campaign effectively showcased Solethreads' products while highlighting Shruti's personal values, enhancing the overall impact and reach of the brand's message. Shruti’s embodiment of the brand’s positioning of ‘Defy the Default’ boosted the brand visibility by emphasizing on self-expression and breaking the norm as critical elements of today’s fashion.