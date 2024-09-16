SOM Distilleries launches India's first twist-cap beer "Woodpecker"

Diwakaran Suryanarayana, COO, also said, “The launch of Woodpecker Glide and Crest is not just the expansion of our portfolio but an innovation that strengthens our legacy in brewing. This isn’t just another beer—it’s an experience rooted in our expertise and craftsmanship.” We had designed a unique marketing campaign which is around “Make Space” in consumers life. The campaign is themed around a lifestyle of celebration, friends, and living in the moment, perfectly suited to today’s experience-driven consumers and will come alive at market place. Woodpecker “Make Space” campaign touches every aspect of young consumers for things which truly matters. You make space for friends, you make space for celebrations, fun and whole lot of great things."