SOM Distilleries launches India's first twist-cap beer "Woodpecker"

Along with this, Woodpecker Premium Beer is also debuting in Karnataka.
SOM Distilleries and Breweries has introduced new twist cap beer called "Woodpecker premium Beer." that will debut in Karnataka. Woodpecker Premium Beer will feature a twist-style cap.
The Woodpecker Premium Beer range includes two variants: Woodpecker Glide, a mild beer, and Woodpecker Crest, a strong beer, aimed at Karnataka’s beer consumers.
The twist cap design eliminates the need for a bottle opener and offering a hassle-free drinking experience. With yellow caps for Glide and sleek black caps for Crest, each bottle is distinctly marked with a "Twist to Open" instruction.
“We are proud to introduce India’s first-ever twist cap beer, Woodpecker, to the Karnataka market,” said JK Arora, chairman and MD of SOM Distilleries and Breweries “This innovation underscores our commitment to quality and innovation, and we are thrilled to set a new benchmark in quality and convenience for beer lovers without compromising on the rich, smooth flavor they expect from us.”
Woodpecker Beer’s is available in 650ml, 330ml bottles, and 500ml cans; each unit boasts a sleek design with a textured surface. Last year, SDBL introduced a 5-litre home pack in Karnataka to gather consumer feedback. Following its success, SDBL is now launching the full range of SKUs to meet consumer demand.
“We’ve already been making waves in Karnataka with our various product portfolio over the past three years, and we are the fastest-growing beer brand in the state” added JK Arora. “Now, with Glide and Crest, we’re taking our presence to the next level. The introduction of the twist cap is a great revolution in beer drinking, offering a new and effortless way to enjoy it. We hope the customers will like our innovation and our market share will further rise”
Diwakaran Suryanarayana, COO, also said, “The launch of Woodpecker Glide and Crest is not just the expansion of our portfolio but an innovation that strengthens our legacy in brewing. This isn’t just another beer—it’s an experience rooted in our expertise and craftsmanship.” We had designed a unique marketing campaign which is around “Make Space” in consumers life. The campaign is themed around a lifestyle of celebration, friends, and living in the moment, perfectly suited to today’s experience-driven consumers and will come alive at market place. Woodpecker “Make Space” campaign touches every aspect of young consumers for things which truly matters. You make space for friends, you make space for celebrations, fun and whole lot of great things."