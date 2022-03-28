Somany Ceramics awards its creative mandate to L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

On the new alliance, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “We are privileged to partner a category-defining brand such as Somany in the next phase of their growth. It’s an exciting category with a lot of action on every front and we would want to add the needed fuel to achieve the brand’s vision. Our mandate is to help the brand realise its true potential and business to achieve leadership in volume and value.”