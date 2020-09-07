“Some things shouldn’t be shared,” says Apple in a new privacy-focused ad

Then there are colleagues reading their personal chats loudly. An adult announces the title of the article he is currently reading online. A woman shares her home address with strangers and a man shares his health updates with people in a park.

Towards the end, a message reading, “some things shouldn’t be shared” pops up on the screen. Followed by, “iPhone helps keep it that way.” The film ends with a man on his iPhone 11 walking away quietly.