“Some things shouldn’t be shared,” says Apple in a new privacy-focused ad

Apple, the leading American multinational technology company, released a new ad ‘Privacy. That’s iPhone. – Over Sharing’ last week. The over one-minute-long film emphasises on how some things aren’t meant to be shared, and that’s why iPhone is designed to help give its users control over their information, and protect their privacy.
The film opens with a young man announcing, in a bus full of passengers, that he browsed eight sites for divorce attorneys. A woman is then shown sharing her login details with a stranger in a movie hall. The film also features adults sharing their personal details loudly.
Then there are colleagues reading their personal chats loudly. An adult announces the title of the article he is currently reading online. A woman shares her home address with strangers and a man shares his health updates with people in a park.
Towards the end, a message reading, “some things shouldn’t be shared” pops up on the screen. Followed by, “iPhone helps keep it that way.” The film ends with a man on his iPhone 11 walking away quietly.
The video is currently live across all social media platforms.