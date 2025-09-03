Sonakshi Sinha calls out brands for using her photos without permission

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has sent a strong message to brands allegedly misusing her pictures on their websites. Known for being vocal about issues that matter to her, the actress recently took to her Instagram Stories to call out companies for featuring her photos without permission or purchasing usage rights.

Advertisment

Sinha revealed that she was shocked to find her personal social media images appearing on several e-commerce platforms without authorisation. She further explained that while she and other artists tag and credit brands when wearing their outfits or jewellery, the same courtesy is not being extended in return. “That's stretching it a bit too far. Let's keep things ethical, shall we?” she added. She criticised the brands for using her pictures without authorisation or even a courtesy request.

Issuing a firm warning, she urged the brands to immediately remove her images from their platforms. “Basically what I'm saying is pull down my images before I start calling you out, or let me know where I can send my invoice… your call,” she wrote.

Resharing Sinha’s story, actress Tabu also expressed her agreement with the issue. Sonakshi isn’t the first celebrity to raise her voice on this matter. In the past, actors like Anushka Sharma and even Amitabh Bachchan have called out brands for using their images or likeness without consent.