Johnson’s Baby unveils ‘Irresistible Cheeks’ TV ad featuring Anil and Sonam Kapoor

Johnson’s Baby, a baby skincare brand, launches its latest television campaign titled ‘Irresistible Cheeks’ under the broader campaign 'Protection Pehle Din Se'. Featuring Bollywood’s actors father daughter duo Anil and Sonam Kapoor, the film highlights Johnson’s moisturising cream.

Conceptualised by DDB and produced by Flirting Vision, the new film captures an acting face-off between Anil Kapoor, playing the role of a doting grandfather, and a baby. The film is shot from a baby’s perspective where Anil Kapoor is pulling the baby’s cheeks. What follows is an exchange between Anil and his reel grandson as the baby resists each time his cheeks are pulled.

Sonam Kapoor steps in revealing the secret to the baby’s soft and smooth skin—Johnson’s baby cream. The cream contains chamomile extracts and naturally derived glycerin, and provides long lasting protection from dryness from day 1.

Commenting on the new film, Manoj Gadgil, business unit head-essential health and vice president marketing, said, “Johnson’s baby has partnered with parents to provide the best for babies. A newborn's skin is 30%1 thinner compared to adults and loses moisture faster. As a brand which has a deep understanding of baby skin science, our latest campaign 'Protection Pehle Din Se'* highlights the importance of moisturising baby’s delicate skin from Day 1 and superiority of our products to protect baby’s skin against dryness to retain its softness. Then, how can you not pull those irresistible cheeks.”

Benny Mallik, director at Flirting Vision said, “Having directed many Johnson’s Baby campaigns, shooting with a baby in front of a camera is always full of surprises. One never knows when we get the right shot, but I have no issues in becoming a friend or a clown to bring the best expressions from the baby! And the magic happens, like always.”

The TVC is set to air on television channels nationwide in 9 languages, as well as on digital platforms and multimedia channels.