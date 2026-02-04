Sonata captures young India’s hustle in its latest campaign 'Watch Out For Us’

Sonata has launched a new brand film titled Watch Out For Us, aimed at engaging younger consumers and reflecting evolving aspirations. The campaign focuses on ambition, momentum and self-belief, positioning the brand alongside individuals shaping their own paths.

The film follows three protagonists navigating personal goals and milestones, using a high-energy, rap-led narrative to mirror contemporary youth culture. Through this campaign, Sonata continues its brand evolution as a value-led fashion watch brand, aligning itself with relevance, accessibility and modern aspirations.

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, chief marketing officer, Analog watches at Titan Company said “Over the past year, Sonata has undergone a deliberate brand evolution to align with the mindset of a new generation of consumers - ambitious, self-assured and redefining success on their own terms. As a value-led fashion watch brand, our strategy is anchored in relevance, accessibility and aspiration. We are focused on Building a brand that not only reflects the cultural pulses of emerging achiever’s but also enables their journeys - positioning Sonata as a credible, contemporary choice for the next wave of India’s growth consumer.”