Sonata captures young India’s hustle in its latest campaign 'Watch Out For Us’

The brand film captures the bold dreams, momentum, and confidence of upstarts shaping their own success stories.

afaqs! news bureau
Sonata has launched a new brand film titled Watch Out For Us, aimed at engaging younger consumers and reflecting evolving aspirations. The campaign focuses on ambition, momentum and self-belief, positioning the brand alongside individuals shaping their own paths.

The film follows three protagonists navigating personal goals and milestones, using a high-energy, rap-led narrative to mirror contemporary youth culture. Through this campaign, Sonata continues its brand evolution as a value-led fashion watch brand, aligning itself with relevance, accessibility and modern aspirations.

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, chief marketing officer, Analog watches at Titan Company said “Over the past year, Sonata has undergone a deliberate brand evolution to align with the mindset of a new generation of consumers - ambitious, self-assured and redefining success on their own terms. As a value-led fashion watch brand, our strategy is anchored in relevance, accessibility and aspiration. We are focused on Building a brand that not only reflects the cultural pulses of emerging achiever’s but also enables their journeys - positioning Sonata as a credible, contemporary choice for the next wave of India’s growth consumer.”

