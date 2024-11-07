Sonu Sood pays tribute to electricians in APAR Anushakti FireProtekt ad

APAR Industries has launched a new campaign, including a TVC, for APAR Anushakti FireProtekt, paying tribute to the often-overlooked role of electricians who safeguard and protect our homes every day.The ad features Sonu Sood, comparing electricians' work to that of soldiers on the nation’s borders, highlighting their importance in ensuring household safety.

APAR’s Anushakti FireProtekt offers fire protection to safeguard homes against electrical hazards, enhancing safety standards for residential spaces. The TVC emphasises the importance of proactive fire protection with a relatable storyline.

“APAR Anushakti FireProtekt stands as a guardian, providing assurance to every household that their safety is in reliable hands. This is more than just a product – it’s a promise of protection. With our new TVC, we aim to connect with households on a deeper, more emotional level, showing that APAR is not just a cable; it’s a symbol of trust and protection,” says Shashi Amin, CEO Cable Solutions at APAR Industries.

"Electricians are the lifeline of our country. They safeguard our homes and offices from short circuits and any unexpected dangers. It is time we value their efforts for the country. They are our safety soldiers. The TVC brings this to life with a powerful narrative, resonating with APAR’s brand essence of unwavering protection,” shares

Pramod Sharma, national creative director at Rediffusion. “Our line, ‘APAR Desh Ka Tar,’ echoes the responsibility and the role electricians and wires represent."

Alvin Ferrao, vice president at Rediffusion, adds, “Wires as such is a low involvement category; probably once in a lifetime purchase. Hence, it is important that the communication is memorable, amplifies the brand proposition and yet resonates emotionally with both, the end consumer and the electrician who is the actual influencer and buyer in most cases. The TVC for APAR Anushakti FireProtekt is designed to evoke the feeling of security that APAR brings to every home. The concept, crafted in collaboration with our client, portrays the quiet, constant protection that is often overlooked but essential in everyday life".