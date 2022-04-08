Sonu Sood is APAR Industries’ new Brand Ambassador

Sonu Sood, on signing up as the face of the APAR brand, said, “I am delighted to be working with the APAR Industries group. I am honoured to be part of the APAR family as I am their first brand ambassador in the 63 years of their existence of being known as a highly trusted manufacturer and supplier of conductors, transmission cables, speciality oils, polymers and lubricants not only in India but in over 125 countries. Their innovative products are futuristic and reliable and they have been able to excel at what they do, relentless innovators and constantly pushing themselves to discover, perfect and deliver, tomorrow’s solutions today.”