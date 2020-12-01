Sonu Sood stars in SpiceJet ad, reassuring customers about safe travel again

The actor is seen explaining the different technologies that keep the aircraft germ-free, in the latest ad.
Sonu Sood has extended his association with SpiceJet to appear in one of the ads for the airline company. In the commercial, the actor assures viewers that it is safe to travel with SpiceJet and explains the different sanitisation techniques used to ensure that the flight is sanitised.
What's interesting about the ad is the detail in which the air purification technologies are explained. The ad goes out of its way to assure viewers that it is safe to travel via air again. It shows visuals of the sanitisers being sprayed and of the plane being cleaned.
The beginning of the ad is an acknowledgement of the different types of work Sood had done during lockdown to ensure that migrant workers reached their hometowns. When the labourers began a mass exodus towards their hometowns, he had also helped them by arranging for a bus to take those stranded across state borders.
He also arranged for a flight to bring workers stranded in other countries back home. In July, Sood associated with SpiceJet for a special repatriation mission to help bring stranded Indian students from Kyrgyzstan back home.
According to a report by DNA India, Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, is quoted as saying, “SpiceJet will be operating multiple flights in the coming days to bring our students, stuck in Kyrgyzstan for over two months, back home. These flights will be operated in association with Sonu Sood, our reel and real life hero. Through and post lockdown, both SpiceJet and Sonu have worked non-stop to help our fellow citizens and I am glad that we have come together to help reunite Indian nationals with their families in these times of extreme crisis.”
According to the report, SpiceJet claims to have already operated over 400 charter flights to help repatriate close to 65,000 stranded citizens from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon and Sri Lanka.
Within India, SpiceJet operated domestic charter flights to help foreign nationals reach key metros, like Delhi, from where they could fly back to their respective countries.
Beyond emergency travel, SpiceJet is attempting to extend the association with the actor to encourage leisurely travel. The airline company had also recently uploaded a video of how travel will look like during the new normal.