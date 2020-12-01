Sonu Sood stars in SpiceJet ad, reassuring customers about safe travel again

According to a report by DNA India, Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, is quoted as saying, “SpiceJet will be operating multiple flights in the coming days to bring our students, stuck in Kyrgyzstan for over two months, back home. These flights will be operated in association with Sonu Sood, our reel and real life hero. Through and post lockdown, both SpiceJet and Sonu have worked non-stop to help our fellow citizens and I am glad that we have come together to help reunite Indian nationals with their families in these times of extreme crisis.”