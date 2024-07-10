Sony LIV onboards 30 partners for the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The list includes Johnnie Walker, Maruti Suzuki India, Acko, Black & White, Coinswitch, AMFI, Myntra and Disney Cruises amongst others.
Sony LIV, a streaming platform, announces a stellar line up of partners for the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024. Onboard 30 advertisers, including 1 Co-Presenting, 1 Co-Powered by and 8 Partner Sponsors as the tournament progresses to the finals, Europe’s largest football tournament is set to offer some thrilling contests, with England, France, Spain, and the Netherlands going head-to-head for the crown of Champions of Europe.
As the home of football in India, Sony LIV celebrated with partners such as Johnnie Walker, Maruti Suzuki India, Acko, Black & White, Coinswitch, AMFI, Myntra, Disney Cruises, Rado Swatch, Amul, BMW, Redbull, Motorola, Jameson, LIC, Apple, Haier, GSK, Volvo, Apollo Tyres, Amazon, Ultratech, Seiko and Jim Beam amongst others.
With the Finals of the Euro scheduled to take place on Monday, July 15 at 12:30 am IST, the platform will also broadcast three premium properties in the coming weeks, namely, the India Tour of Zimbabwe from July 6 to 14, 2024, India’s Tour of Sri Lanka from July 27 to August 7, 2024 and Australia’s Tour of England from September 11 to September 29, 2024.
Sports enthusiasts can also revel in a lineup of top-tier sporting events like the US Open, UFC, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and more, only on SONY LIV.
Ranjana Mangala, head- Sr. vice president, Ad Sales Revenue, Digital Business, said, "We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the UEFA Euro 2024 on Sony LIV. The passion & engagement of Indian football fans has been truly exceptional. We are grateful for the incredible partnerships we have been able to leverage with sponsors, who made this a truly unforgettable experience for viewers. Looking ahead, we now prepare for a thrilling sports calendar."