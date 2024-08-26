Sony MAX announces first direct-to-TV film release of 'Adbhut' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

“Adbhut is a film that pushes boundaries, not just in its story but in how it’s being shared with the world. For me, it’s exciting to see a film reach millions of people at once through television. The supernatural genre has always intrigued me, and I believe audiences will find the experience both thrilling and thought-provoking. With this direct-to-TV release, we’re breaking new ground, and I’m proud to be a part of this historic moment.” said Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Lead Actor.