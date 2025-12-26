Sony Pictures Entertainment India launches immersive Anaconda campaign

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has launched a multi-city, immersive marketing campaign ahead of the theatrical release of Anaconda on December 25, 2025.

The campaign extends the film’s presence beyond traditional media, using outdoor, transit and in-cinema activations across key Indian cities to build awareness ahead of the release.

In Mumbai, large-format outdoor installations were deployed at high-traffic locations including the Eastern Express Highway, Juhu Circle and Bandstand, Bandra. A subway takeover at Khar transformed a daily commute space into a film-led visual experience.

Cinema-led activations formed a central part of the rollout. Interactive hologram installations inside theatres allowed visitors to pose for photographs with an Anaconda-themed visual reveal. Additional touchpoints included snake-themed stickers, customised audio jingles played in cinema washrooms and ushers wearing themed accessories.

In Delhi, the campaign included a large outdoor billboard designed to reinforce the film’s visual scale. Across locations, the activations were aimed at maintaining consistent visibility while creating moments of interaction around the film.

Anaconda, directed by Tom Gormican and starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, is positioned as a creature-comedy thriller reboot of the cult classic. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.