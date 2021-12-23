Sony Sports campaign for ‘Prime Volleyball League’ aims to reignite love for the sport

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head – sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said, “... With an aim to foster a multi-sport culture in India, we are thrilled to launch our new campaign ‘Prime Volleyball Jahaan, Public Wahaan’ for the upcoming RuPay Prime Volleyball League. This multi-lingual campaign will be launched in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu to build a connect with our viewers, and to celebrate their love and passion for volleyball. This film truly captures the sentiments of all Indian fans, who have played the sport or watched the game in their community at some point in their life.”