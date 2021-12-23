Sony Sports campaign for ‘Prime Volleyball League’ aims to reignite love for the sport

The campaign is based on the premise that every Indian has grown up either playing or watching volleyball.
Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has launched a campaign, titled 'Prime Volleyball Jahaan, Public Wahaan’, ahead of the upcoming RuPay Prime Volleyball League (PVL) powered by A23. The campaign film will be launched in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
A popular sport, volleyball is played across the length and breadth of India. With the launch of the RuPay PVL, SPSN will further strengthen its reputation of bringing the best sporting properties to the Indian audiences. With its multi-lingual feed, SPSN aims to encourage the youth of the country to not only watch the tournament, but also take up the sport more actively.
The campaign is based on the premise that every Indian has grown up either playing or watching volleyball. Wherever volleyball is played, it attracts and engages an audience across demographics. This is the core insight that drives the campaign.
The film is conceptualised by SPSN and executed in synergy with the sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures.
The ad film showcases a group of children, who are playing volleyball in a small society that has also called in the top players of the country to play a match. Volleyball players like the current captain of the national team Karthik, along with Jerome Vinith, Ashwal Rai, Deepesh Sinha, G.S Akhin, Naveen Raja, Ajithlal and Hari Prasad, join in the game and are seen showcasing their skills.
The players engage the diverse set of cheering spectators with their brilliant performance.
Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head – sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said, “... With an aim to foster a multi-sport culture in India, we are thrilled to launch our new campaign ‘Prime Volleyball Jahaan, Public Wahaan’ for the upcoming RuPay Prime Volleyball League. This multi-lingual campaign will be launched in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu to build a connect with our viewers, and to celebrate their love and passion for volleyball. This film truly captures the sentiments of all Indian fans, who have played the sport or watched the game in their community at some point in their life.”
Joy Bhattacharya, chief executive officer, PVL, added, “Volleyball is a growing sport, which provides high octane engagement and entertainment. Indians have historically been fond of the sport, as they have a lot of their childhood memories attached to it.”
“We aim to revitalise the energy of the sport by showcasing the true talent of the country to the audience. We want to encourage the next generation to take up the sport with greater passion. The Sony Sports campaign is the commencement of our vision for the sport in India.”