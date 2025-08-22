Sony Sports Network launches Rag Rag Mein Bharat campaign ft. Sehwag ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, has launched a new campaign film titled Rag Rag Mein Bharat. Timed ahead of one of Asia’s biggest cricket tournaments, the campaign underscores how cricket continues to cut across divisions of age, gender, region, and religion in India.

At the centre of the film is a familiar moment — India taking on Pakistan. Set in a small-town courtyard, neighbours, families, and friends gather to watch the last ball of the match. The silence of anticipation breaks into a collective roar as Suryakumar Yadav seals the win with a six. Dhol beats, tricolour flags, and a proud acknowledgement from Virender Sehwag bring home the tagline: “When it comes to India, 140 crore hearts beat as one.”



Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer – Distribution & International Business and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said the film reflects cricket’s unmatched cultural hold. “The Asia Cup is one of the most iconic and prestigious tournaments in world cricket. Beyond crowning the best team in Asia, it celebrates enduring rivalries and aspirations. #RagRagMeinBharat reminds audiences that when it comes to Team India, 140 crore hearts truly beat as one. Having Sehwag embody that sentiment makes the message even more powerful and relatable,” he noted.

For Virendra Sehwag, the campaign evoked memories of the atmosphere around Asia Cup matches. “One of my fondest memories is walking into the dressing room on match days and feeling the buzz even before stepping onto the field. The chants, the energy – you knew the fans weren’t just watching a game, they were living it with you. That’s exactly what this campaign captures – how every cheer, clap, and heartbeat across the country beats for India,” he said.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28, 2025. Featuring eight teams, the tournament will follow a T20 format, with group stages leading into a Super Four and then the final. India, the defending champions, will enter the contest with a record eight titles to their name.

The Rag Rag Mein Bharat campaign will roll out in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across Sony’s broadcast and digital platforms, including Sony LIV and social media.