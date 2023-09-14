Sony Sports Network launches the grandest campaign ever for the 19th Asian Games: ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’

Sachin Vashishtha, Chief Marketing Officer, Paisabazaar.com, said, "We are delighted to associate with Sony Sports Network for the 19th Asian Games, the biggest stage for sports in the continent. At Paisabazaar, we have always believed in leveraging the power of sports to take our brand to each and every household across towns and cities in India. Our association with the Asian Games is also in line with our commitment towards promoting sports and encouraging athletes across the country. This year’s Asian Games promises to be bigger and better with a record participation by the Indian contingent. We are firm believers of a long-term partnership with our media partners and with Sony Sports Network, once again, we aim to leverage the power of the broadcaster’s customised solutions for this marquee event. Paisabazaar wishes the entire Indian contingent all the best for the Games."