Sony Sports Network partners with Akon for 'Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar' campaign

Sony Sports Network has partnered with Grammy-nominated artist Akon for the third phase of its 'Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar' campaign. The initiative aims to address drug abuse among Indian youth, featuring Akon's song 'Beautiful Day' song in its latest campaign film.

The campaign features Indian sports personalities highlighting the positive impact of sports. Using Akon’s song 'Beautiful Day', it encourages youth to choose sports and a healthy lifestyle over drugs.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution and international business and head - sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) said, “Iss Baar Drugs ki Haar” is an important campaign for us and we are pleased to have Grammy-nominated artist, producer, entrepreneur, and actor, AKON join hands with us. Akon’s Beautiful Day is an apt addition to the campaign in driving home the message of: 'Choose Sports, Choose Life, Not Drugs'.”

Singer Akon said, “I am grateful for my music that is affecting the next generation today. The world needs love and it is a blessing that `Akon’s Beautiful Day’ is supporting that!”