Sony Sports Network unites India's top athletes to inspire young people to reject drugs

According to a United Nations study, approximately 13% of drug abuse victims in India are below the age of 20, with the nation experiencing a 70% rise in narcotic consumption over the past eight years. And in most instances, drugs are usually introduced to the youth by someone they know, in many cases, a friend. Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar is aimed at potential first-time drug users to make the right choice and saying NO to sampling drugs. The whole movement of Iss Baar Drugs Ki Haar aims to motivate young India and emphasise living a fit, fulfilling, and healthy life through sports rather than succumbing to drug abuse.