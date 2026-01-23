Soorahi leans into wedding humour for seasonal campaign

Uppal Brewers & Distillers’ brand Soorahi concluded its wedding-season campaign on January 17 with a live, wedding-themed stand-up event following a six-week digital rollout that generated 7.3 million impressions.

Titled Love, Laughter and Shaadi ka Chapter, the campaign ran from early December to mid-January and centred on observational comedy and cocktail-led storytelling. It featured stand-up content by comedian Appurv Gupta alongside a set of wedding-inspired cocktails created by mixologist and brand evangelist Ankur Chawla.

The digital content focused on commonly shared but seldom articulated wedding situations, including family pressure, awkward social encounters and the fatigue of attending multiple weddings in a short span. Gupta’s short-form videos were paired with cocktail recipes such as The Aunty Dodger, The Single & Ready to Mingle and The Ex-Encounter, each positioned as a tongue-in-cheek response to familiar wedding moments.

“The thought came from simply observing how weddings actually feel for our audience today. There’s joy, of course, but there’s also pressure, awkwardness, and a lot of internal eye-rolling. We didn’t want to ‘solve’ that; we wanted to acknowledge it with humour. Soorahi felt like the right companion for those moments, not making a big statement, just making things lighter,” said Subrajit Majumdar, head of Marketing, Uppal Brewers and Distillers.

In addition to digital content, the campaign included mock wedding invitation cards distributed at bars and events. Designed to resemble traditional wedding invites, the cards revealed their humorous intent only on closer inspection, prompting social sharing and audience reactions online.

The campaign culminated in a live event designed to recreate the atmosphere of an Indian wedding, complete with a baraat-style entry, décor inspired by wedding settings and live performances. The event was attended by over 100 guests, many of whom had previously engaged with the campaign’s digital content.

"The brief wasn't to make funny wedding content," said Appurv Gupta. "It was to capture what it actually feels like to be 28 at your cousin's wedding while your mom gives you that look. The reason it worked is that we didn't exaggerate; we just held up a mirror, and that’s why people connected with it."

"Most marketing tries to solve problems," Majumdar added. "We're not solving wedding-season awkwardness. We're just saying: we see you, we've been there, and here's a drink that gets it. That's the relationship we're building with this audience."

According to the brand, the campaign aimed to reflect the contrast between the curated portrayal of weddings online and the lived experience of attending them, using humour as the primary narrative device.