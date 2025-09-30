‘Sorry, Bengaluru’: Casagrand’s cheeky ads spark curiosity for Estancia project

Casagrand has launched a new campaign titled 'We Are Sorry, Bengaluru', marking the debut of its project Casagrand Estancia in Kogilu. Instead of conventional pitches, the brand turned apologies into playful conversation starters to stand out in a crowded real estate market.

The campaign used quirky lines across hoardings, mobile vans, bus shelters, and digital platforms. Messages like 'Sorry we took up so much space in Kogilu' or “Sorry, our bedrooms are so big you’ll mistake them as living rooms” highlighted the project’s features while sparking curiosity and smiles across the city.

Diptakirti Chaudhuri, chief marketing officer, Casagrand said: “At Casagrand, we believe building homes is as much about emotions as it is about design and quality. In a market filled with serious (read: boring) claims, ‘Sorry, Bengaluru’ is our small attempt to bring a smile and remind people that buying a home should feel joyful. With Casagrand Estancia, we are sharing that spirit with Bengaluru.”

Casagrand Estancia spans 7.32 acres with 429 apartments, more than 70 indoor and outdoor amenities, and a 22,500 sq. ft multi-storey clubhouse that includes an 11,500 sq. ft pool facility. Designed for natural light, airflow, and privacy, the residences also follow Vaastu guidelines.

By flipping home features into playful apologies, the campaign positions Estancia as more than a housing project—it turns a launch into a citywide conversation, aiming for stronger recall and engagement.