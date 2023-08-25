Sorted 360 secures creative and social media mandate of Reliance Mall

Their mandate to manage offline and online campaigns for Reliance Malls is set to elevate the brand's engagement and resonance with its target audience.
Sorted 360, the creative and social media agency, announces its latest milestone as it takes on the mandate of providing transformative brand solutions for Reliance Malls across India.
Known for their expertise in retail and shopping centre management, Sorted 360 is set to enhance Reliance Malls' market presence with their unparalleled creative prowess and strategic thinking.
The agency's blend of services, ranging from branding, production, copywriting, graphic designing, digital marketing, web development, and app development, to brand strategy, presents an all-encompassing solution that seamlessly converges under one roof.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sorted 360 as our trusted partner in advancing our brand presence across the nation," said the head of marketing at Reliance Malls. "Their proven expertise in retail, shopping center management, and innovative creative strategies make them the perfect fit for our vision."
"Partnering with Reliance Malls is a testament to our commitment to shaping extraordinary brand experiences," remarked Prerana Anatharam, Co-founder of Sorted 360. "We are excited to leverage our strategic and creative acumen to further elevate Reliance Malls as the epitome of convenience, choice, and excellence."
Sorted 360's journey with Reliance Malls marks a significant stride forward in their mission to redefine the boundaries of creative communication. As the agency continues to break new ground and establish unparalleled connections, it cements its position as a transformative force in the marketing landscape.