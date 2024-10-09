SOTC Travel celebrates 75 years with regional films in six languages

SOTC Travel, an omnichannel travel and tourism company announced the launch of its latest campaign featuring six films in six key regional languages. This initiative aligns with the brand’s positioning: “No one understands the Indian Traveller better than SOTC.” As the company celebrates its 75th Anniversary, this campaign underscores its commitment to being a truly Indian brand that resonates with the diverse rhythms of its travellers.

The campaign connects with the modern young Indian traveller, weaving unique cultural narratives into an engaging storytelling format and a fun, playful manner. Each of the six films has featured young couples from the company’s key markets; capturing the essence of the respective region along with global aspirations.

For example, the West Bengal film features passion for football, Maharashtra with cricket, Gujarat with business, Tamil Nadu with education, Karnataka with technology and North India with fashion. Despite their diverse holiday dreams, all the couples share one common choice of booking with travel partner SOTC. This highlights that SOTC understands the complexities of holiday planning, while catering to varied regional preferences of its customers.

The company has introduced special regional holidays targeting major source markets such as West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and North India. These tours have been specially crafted, keeping in mind the diverse preferences/passions of the respective region.

To make travel planning even easier, the brand's deep investments in AI to empower customers effortlessly customise itineraries, access personalised recommendations, and explore budget options—all designed to create memorable journeys.

S.D. Nandakumar - president and country head - Holidays and Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel, said, “At SOTC, we take pride in being a homegrown Indian brand and recognize the importance of connecting with the diverse regional travellers across the country. We are delighted to launch this unique campaign, which reflects our understanding the passions and preferences of each region. This inspires us to create holidays that incorporate local passions, ensuring that our products resonate with each regional traveller. To enhance the experience, our website is also available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Tamil, making travel planning more accessible for our regional customers.”

Speaking about the campaign, Asif Riaz, vice president and head of marketing at SOTC Travel, said, "Celebrating SOTC Travel’s 75th anniversary, we’re delighted to unveil a campaign that truly embodies our brand’s core belief: No one understands the Indian Traveller better than SOTC. Each of our six dynamic films captures India’s cultural richness and diverse regional nuances, reflecting our commitment to creating memorable holidays. Given how discerning today’s traveller has become, it was important for us to have a personal connect communicated in our messaging through their local language. Our brief to our creative agency was to showcase SOTC as their ideal travel partner of choice for India – to plan their perfect holiday.”

Sudhir Nair, founder and CEO, 21N78E Creative Labs, added, “While you can take a traveller out of India, you can’t take India out of the traveller. In a country as diverse as India, every state and region has their distinct cultural underpinnings and nuances. We tapped into these unique local insights and idiosyncrasies to mount a campaign that stays true to its essence and yet when put together threads itself into a consistent brand narrative. Each film explores the dynamics between a modern progressive couple and how their contrasting ideas of an ideal international holiday get bridged by SOTC.”