SOTC Travel introduces its refreshed brand position

The company has launched a multimedia campaign encompassing a mix of digital, social and print media.
SOTC Travel, a travel and tourism company, has unveiled its refreshed brand position focused on its singular mission, dedicated to serving the diverse travel needs of Indian customers with excellence.
The brand has launched a new video to redefine its customer first philosophy, asking the audience what SOTC means to them. The campaign stands out for its creativity and innovation. 'For instance, 'Swimming Over The Corals' integrates each letter of SOTC, weaving narratives of travel.
Reiterating its strategy, the company has launched its Europe 2024 collection of holidays - epitomising the company’s commitment to offering an array of experiences that SOTC co-creates with and for its customers.
Vishal Suri, managing director, SOTC Travel, said, "At SOTC, we take immense pride in being an Indian-grown brand, born of Indian entrepreneurship, serving the diverse travel needs of Indians with excellence. As we enter our 75th year in 2024, we aim to leverage this wealth of industry expertise and customer insight. Hence via the launch of our brand refresh, our customers will define what SOTC means to them. We continue to stay committed to deliver good travel experiences to our customers that truly resonate with their preferences and aspirations."