SOTC Travel unveils new digital campaign “Your Holiday is calling”

The new campaign is strongly promoted across digital & social platforms, primarily YouTube, Facebook, Instagram & OTT Platforms.
SOTC Travel launched its new brand campaign aimed at reiterating the brand’s longstanding legacy of over 74 years and motto ‘We are for Holidays’.
With a strategic intent to ensure a seamless digital experience for its new age customers, the video promotion campaign features a link to a newly created microsite– ‘Holiday Deals’ featuring SOTC Travel’s best offers and holidays categorized under various themes such as, Adventure & Experiences, Romantic Getaways, Wildlife & Nature, Relaxation & Wellness and Short Breaks – India and International.
The ethos of the brand film is that holidays leave a positive impact on a traveller’s mind and thus bridge sensory cues to holiday experiences and emotions. The film will be promoted in 8 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Bengali.
SOTC Travel’s campaign is strongly promoted across digital & social platforms, primarily YouTube, Facebook, Instagram & OTT Platforms.
Customers can book their preferred holiday of choice via a video chat or make a request for a call, or opt for a combination of SOTC Travel’s powerful omnichannel network offering customers the choice and convenience of selecting their preferred mode or a combination of channels: holiday app, virtual holiday store, website, call centre, or extensive retail network pan India.
Daniel D’souza, president & country head - Holidays, SOTC Travel said, “At SOTC Travel, we take pride in our legacy of over 74 years with 5 million happy customers. Our new campaign reiterates our that ‘we are for holidays’, and so to cater to our new age customers we have created a short/crisp film that encapsulates how holidays leave a positive impact on a customer’s mind making them relive their favourite moments.
The newer generation seeks experience led holidays at a great value proposition, thus to cater to our young customer segment we have created a dedicated page that offers thematic holidays with exceptional itineraries coupled with unique deals making them a great value proposition.We invite all our customers to book their much-awaited summer holidays with us.”