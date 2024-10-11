Sourav Ganguly delivers personalised wishes in Dabur Chyawanprash’s AI push

Dabur Chyawanprash launched its first regional AI-led marketing campaign for Durga Puja, Pujo with Dada, featuring brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly. This campaign aims to blend modern technology with traditional festive greetings, offering a fresh perspective on how people connect during the celebrations. The campaign is conceptualised and executed by BTDT Media, in collaboration with Garima Goel, a content marketing consultant.

The campaign's core idea is simple: what if Sourav Ganguly, affectionately known as “Dada,” could deliver personalised Puja messages to every Bengali household? This initiative transforms the act of exchanging greetings into an interactive digital experience, fostering a deeper and lasting connection among families.

Sourav Ganguly was a natural choice for this initiative, given his profound resonance with the Bengali community. The campaign is designed to create a personal touch that transcends conventional advertisements and billboards.

Amit Garg, marketing head, Health Supplements at Dabur India, shared, “We believe that #PujoWithDada has not only brought happiness to West Bengal but has also redefined how brands engage during festive seasons. By integrating AI, we’ve elevated the Puja experience, making it more special for people.”

BTDT Media, working alongside Bangalore-based content marketing consultant Garima Goel, brought this vision to life using an AI-led approach. The campaign featured a bespoke microsite, www.PujoWithDada.com, where users could create personalised greetings in Sourav Ganguly’s voice. The interactive experience included:

User Input: Visitors could enter their name, the recipient’s name, and their phone number on the site.

AI-Generated Messages: The AI engine, trained with hours of Sourav Ganguly’s voice recordings, created a customised video message where Ganguly addressed the recipient directly, offering a Puja greeting.

Easy Sharing: The video could be instantly shared via messaging platforms like WhatsApp, making it quick and engaging.

Garima Goel, consultant remarked, “By leveraging the power of AI technology, we are able to bring large-scale personalisation to life, enhancing the experience without overshadowing the tradition of Puja wishes.”

Arjun Kapadia, founder and CEO, BTDT Media, emphasised the meticulous development process: “For AI to effectively replicate Dada’s voice and gestures, we captured extensive footage and trained the model meticulously. The outcome was a seamless experience, allowing users to feel as if they were receiving a genuine message from Sourav Ganguly himself.” Despite the challenges, the project was completed in just 15 days, demonstrating BTDT Media’s expertise and adaptability.

“The response to ‘Pujo with Dada’ has been overwhelmingly positive. Users have embraced the interactive experience and appreciated the opportunity to receive personalized messages from Sourav Ganguly. Many noted that the AI’s use of Dada’s voice added warmth and authenticity, transforming a simple festive greeting into a meaningful interaction,” BTDT Media's Arjun concluded.