Sourav Ganguly joins forces with Denver in new men's fragrance campaign

The forthcoming TVC campaign will intertwine Sourav Ganguly's story with Denver's legacy of achievement.
Denver, a prominent men's brand known for its fragrances, has announced its collaboration with cricket legend Sourav Ganguly for an upcoming TVC campaign. The partnership signals a significant move for Denver as it seeks to expand its reach and visibility within its target demographic of youth and professionals in India.
Sourav Ganguly is a cricketing legend who achieved success through hard work and commitment, which aligns with Denver's brand values. His involvement in the campaign emphasises this theme.
Commenting on the collaboration, Sourav Ganguly remarked, "I am honoured to endorse Denver, a brand that echoes the essence of success. Much like in cricket, where persistence and passion lead to victory, Denver has succeeded in the world of fragrances and grooming. I believe this endorsement will resonate with people who strive for excellence in all aspects of their lives."
"We are overjoyed to welcome Sourav Ganguly into the Denver family," said Saurabh Gupta, MD & CEO, HSPL.
"Sourav Ganguly is more than just a cricket icon; he is globally acclaimed as a symbol of hard work, determination, and the pursuit of excellence. He is a self-made legend who has carved his own path. With his immense popularity, both on and off the field, and his unparalleled connection with cricket fans and youth, we believe that no one else could represent Denver's commitment to success as effectively as him. This partnership is an exciting chapter in Denver's journey as we continue to inspire and empower our consumers," he said.
Aditya Yadav, Brand Manager, Denver, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, "We are extremely excited about this new endorsement, as a fan myself it was a real pleasure working with him, with his fandom and followership, we are looking forward to manifold Denver’s reach and TOMA. It is certainly going to be a victorious milestone for us."
