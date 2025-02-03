Sourav Ganguly joins Olyv's new campaign to tackle common financial hurdles

Building on its recent partnership with cricket star Sourav Ganguly, Olyv, a digital lending platform committed to ensuring financial inclusion and democratisation of credit access across India, has rolled out a new campaign with a series of ad films. The ad films spotlight the everyday challenges faced by Indian borrowers while highlighting the company's comprehensive financial solutions.

Advertisment

The campaign features Sourav Ganguly addressing three critical pain points in the lending ecosystem: lengthy processes, lack of transparency, anxiety and mental stress involved with traditional processes and the complexities of credit score management. Through these narratives, the ad films encourage financial inclusion, while showcasing the brand’s robust suite of financial products and services. Sourav Ganguly's pan-India appeal effectively communicates the brand’s message of financial empowerment to a diverse audience.

The first film tells the story of Mr. Radheshyam, representing countless salaried professionals in urban India who face the familiar strain of stretching their monthly income. Through a casual conversation at a local store, Sourav Ganguly learns how a stable salary often falls short of meeting growing expenses by mid-month. Olyv's hassle-free lending solutions are showcased as a vital resource for hardworking professionals, including self-employed individuals, who strive to maintain their lifestyles without compromise, overcoming common financial hurdles with ease.

The second film uses the doctor-patient dynamic to draw parallels between physical health and financial health. Ganguly, as the physician, emphasises on how understanding and maintaining one's credit score is as crucial as monitoring vital health parameters. Through its surreal yet relatable storyline, the film effectively communicates Olyv's role in helping users maintain their financial wellness through regular credit score monitoring and management.

The third film presents a commentary on the challenges faced by Self-employed individuals. With Ganguly's characteristic wit comparing outdated inventory to prehistoric times, the narrative skillfully addresses the working capital crunch that prevents many small businesses from staying competitive. The film effectively portrays how Olyv's business lending solutions can help local entrepreneurs transform their businesses from surviving to thriving, enabling them to stock quality products and expand their operations.

Each ad film concludes with Ganguly encouraging viewers to download the Olyv app, making financial solutions more accessible to millions of Indians.

Rohit Garg, co-founder and CEO of Olyv said, “Much like how Dada transformed Indian cricket by fearlessly taking on challenges, our ad films reflect our approach to tackling the real obstacles faced by millions of Indians in their financial journeys. This campaign is a natural extension of our partnership with Sourav Ganguly, who perfectly embodies our vision of being a 'Partner to the Aspirations of Emerging India.' The stories we're telling through these films aren't just advertisements, they're real situations that we encounter every day, where hardworking Indians struggle with loan disbursals, complex credit systems, and the constant threat of financial fraud. Empowering emerging India, our cutting-edge technology and strategic partnership with Sourav enable us to deliver comprehensive financial services and a reliable route to achieving financial freedom. We believe in standing beside our users as they navigate their financial challenges and aspirations."

The campaign emphasises Olyv's key offerings, including loans up to Rs 5,00,000 with competitive interest rates starting at 1.5% per month.