Span Communications bags social media duties for Directorate of Income Tax

The agency will bring in its digital expertise to strengthen the Income Tax’s communication and brand architecture.
Following a multi-agency pitch, Span Communications has been appointed as the social media and taxpayer outreach agency by Directorate of Income Tax. The agency will bring in its digital expertise to strengthen the Income Tax’s communication and brand architecture.
Naresh Kheterpal, CEO, Span Communications said, “Having worked with Department of Income Tax for many years, we are delighted to further partner with them to create meaningful social conversations and impactful communication around the importance of taxation towards nation building. Our mandate would encompass social content, online reputation management etc.”
Income Tax Department, Government of India is responsible for income tax collection which is further used for building a strong nation. The agency plans to highlight the department’s modern services like instant pan facility, faceless appeals and many more such attributes.