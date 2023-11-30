Sparsh CCTV onboards Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador

Sood will feature in Sparsh’s first national campaign to deliver a strong, positive and hopeful message to the audience.
Sparsh CCTV, a video surveillance and security company, has appointed popular Bollywood star and philanthropist, Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. The partnership is formed as a result of seamless alignment of Sonu’s image and body of work with the brand’s philosophy. Sood will take center stage in the brand’s promotional and marketing activity.
CCTV surveillance is not just a precaution to probable threats or anti-social elements any more but is a mandatory part of our lives. Indian consumers are emotional who are easy going, not used to suspecting, doubting or being on guard 24x7.
We are a nation that believes in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Sparsh has been successful in providing the right surveillance solution in the border area, at an airport, at a populated tourist destination and also in hospitals, schools, colleges and above all- homes. Sparsh’s key communication in the campaign focuses on being committed to ‘Suraksha, Sarhad se Ghar Tak’.
Commenting on the association, Sanjeev Sehgal, founder and MD, Sparsh, said, “We are very excited to partner with Sonu Sood as the face of Sparsh. This strategic move perfectly resonates with our brand’s ethos and we aim to reinforce our commitment to serving our nation with trust, honesty and unwavering commitment. Sonu’s multifaceted talent and dedication towards his craft and social causes continue to solidify his status as a superstar.”
Sonu Sood added, “This partnership is an extension of my dedication and love for my country. I’ve always recognised and supported made in India brands. I’m thrilled to be affiliated with Sparsh CCTV cameras providing the country with the finest products and ensuring everyone’s safety.”