SpeakUpforPMS by Universal Nutriscience appoints BigTrunk as digital marketing partner

Pratin Vete, CEO of Universal Nutriscience, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "PMS is a topic in India that is less spoken about. In our commitment to raise awareness and speak up more about this condition, we are thrilled to partner with BigTrunk Communications to help us create awareness across social media platforms. Through our collaboration, we aim to create meaningful content and digital conversations that resonates with our audience and encourages them to make informed decisions."