Specta launches pastel quartz collection in new campaign

Specta, a brand specialising in engineered quartz surfaces, has introduced ‘Pastel Poise’, a pastel quartz collection, with a new campaign.

The campaign features an ad film showcasing the pastel quartz collection for designers and homeowners.

The ad film, released across digital platforms and cinema halls, highlights the use of pastel colours in modern spaces. It focuses on how these softer shades contribute to design, presenting them as a key element in shaping interiors. The film aligns with the collection’s theme of simplicity and elegance.

Commenting on the launch, Ankit Jain, founder of Specta Quartz Surfaces, said, “At Specta, we strongly believe in the power of continuous innovation to deliver bespoke products that add new depth to the world of interior design. With ‘Pastel Poise’, we are proud to be the first brand in India to introduce pastel shades in the stone surface industry. This collection challenges the conventional popularity of bold-coloured and monochromatic surfaces, proving that subtle can be just as striking. We chose the name to reflect this ideology—these are stones to make your home elegant and make your bearing graceful, in a word, they add poise to your personality.”

The CEO of Specta, Ankush Jain, had this to say, “We saw that no one in the market was taking a chance with new colours. The idea for pastels hit us because over the last few years we noticed that pastels were becoming really popular. Whether it be celebrities and their weddings, or interior design and colour trends worldwide, or even colour therapy which advocates pastels to provide us that inner peace we crave in our bustling urban lifestyles, we just knew that we have to take a chance with pastels and our customers will reward us for our efforts. A big shout out to our R&D team which cracked these designs for us.”

Pastel Poise features four shades inspired by soft natural tones: Gulmarg Pink, Mint Mirage, Lavender Crest, and Azure Haze. These quartz surfaces are designed for interiors focusing on a balance of sophistication and calm. Made using Bretonstone technology, they offer durability, stain resistance, and strength similar to natural stone.