Specta Quartz’s new ad with Gauri Khan questions the unseen risks of kitchen surfaces

Specta, an Indian luxury brand specialising in engineered quartz surfaces, has launched a new ad campaign. Featuring brand ambassador Gauri Khan, it aims to urge Indian homeowners to contemplate whether their beautiful kitchen surfaces are truly safe and hygienic.

In the campaign film, Gauri Khan highlights a common concern for Indian homeowners: choosing between aesthetics and hygiene. She states, “The designer in me prefers beauty; the mother in me prefers safety.” The ad addresses the belief that visual appeal often comes at the expense of hygiene or functionality.

The film promotes Specta’s surfaces, which feature global designs and are NSF-certified and non-porous, making them suitable for direct food contact. The surfaces are designed for durability, hygiene, and easy maintenance, especially for Indian kitchens.

The film has gone live across Gauri Khan’s and Specta’s social media platforms.

Speaking about the campaign, Ankit Jain, founder of Specta Quartz Surfaces, said, “With this campaign, we wanted to start an honest conversation. Kitchen countertops are among the most used and abused surfaces in any home, and yet the conversation around their hygiene is rare. Gauri represents both creative finesse and everyday practicality, and her voice adds credibility to our mission of redefining surface choices for the modern Indian home.”