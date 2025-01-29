Specta ropes in designer Masaba Gupta for its latest campaign

Specta, a luxury brand from Jaipur that specialises in engineered quartz surfaces, has partnered with fashion designer Masaba Gupta for its campaign, ‘Stories Cast in Stone’.

Masaba Gupta’s journey from facing doubts about her unconventional style to becoming a successful fashion designer highlights her resilience and belief in her creativity. In a video for Specta’s campaign, Masaba shares how she discovered her passion for design at 14. Despite her enthusiasm, she initially struggled to turn it into a business. It was only when she embraced her creativity and bold choices that she established her identity in fashion. Masaba’s evolution into a style icon and entrepreneur has solidified her place in the fashion industry.

Specta’s ‘Stories Cast in Stone’ campaign is inspired by the brand’s tagline ‘Imagination Cast in Stone’. It compares the transformation of quartz—from its raw state to a refined surface—and the journeys of artists who progressed from being ordinary practitioners to experts in their fields.

Commenting on the campaign, Ankit Jain, founder of Specta Quartz Surfaces, said, “Masaba Gupta was a natural fit for this campaign, embodying strength of character, creativity and a legacy built on authenticity. Her global appeal, commitment to her craft, and balance of toughness and elegance resonate deeply with our core values—durability, artistry and timeless beauty. Like Masaba, we take pride in our Indian roots while embracing a global perspective. At Specta, we are committed to pushing boundaries, redefining our everyday lives by blending art with practicality.”